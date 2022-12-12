A 48-year-old Ghanaian teacher in Upper West has emerged as the best teacher in the Akim Constituency

Nana Yaw Gustav Borklo received the award despite his visual disability that he has worked with

The Ghanaian teacher spoke fondly of his wife, dedicating the award to her for all the support

Nana Yaw Gustav Borklo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian teacher who tutors at Methodist Junior High School at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim Constituency has emerged as the best teacher in the electoral area.

The hardworking teacher won the award in the second edition of the scheme that was set up and organized by the MP for the constituency in the person of Honorable Fredrick Obeng Adom.

As TV3 news reports, 19 flat-screen television sets, citations, certificates, a brand new motorcycle and cash prizes were received by over 40 awardees including health professionals, teaching and non-teaching staff as well as brilliant students in the constituency.

Photos of visually impaired Ghanaian teacher during award ceremony Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The brilliant and talented teacher warmed many hearts when he spoke after receiving the honor and dedicated it to his beloved wife who stood by him through the years.

Ghanaians share their thoughts on the blind teacher's success

Nyamekye Cyril said:

Congrats Gustav. You deserve more than this. A very passionate man who has played key role in some of us.

Daniel Achegiwe took it from the angle of the organizer saying:

Very good break the 8 is reality not a joke

Igwe Sundiata Akwowora added:

Congrats and breaking the 8 is possible

Ghanaian Man Carruthers Tetteh Blind For 20 Years Called To The Bar After Getting 2 First Class Degrees

In another success story, Carruthers Tetteh, a brilliant Ghanaian young man has been called to the Bar, an achievement that is utterly inspiring considering that he suffered a serious predicament as a child.

20 years ago, when he was only 11, Carruthers lost his sight after he suffered from a condition known as Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the young man mentioned that the journey has not been easy and he nearly gave up at some point but kept persisting particularly because he had faith in God and support from people around him.

Source: YEN.com.gh