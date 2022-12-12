Visually Impaired Ghanaian Teacher Nana Yaw Gustav Borklo Emerges As Best Teacher
- A 48-year-old Ghanaian teacher in Upper West has emerged as the best teacher in the Akim Constituency
- Nana Yaw Gustav Borklo received the award despite his visual disability that he has worked with
- The Ghanaian teacher spoke fondly of his wife, dedicating the award to her for all the support
Nana Yaw Gustav Borklo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian teacher who tutors at Methodist Junior High School at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim Constituency has emerged as the best teacher in the electoral area.
The hardworking teacher won the award in the second edition of the scheme that was set up and organized by the MP for the constituency in the person of Honorable Fredrick Obeng Adom.
As TV3 news reports, 19 flat-screen television sets, citations, certificates, a brand new motorcycle and cash prizes were received by over 40 awardees including health professionals, teaching and non-teaching staff as well as brilliant students in the constituency.
The brilliant and talented teacher warmed many hearts when he spoke after receiving the honor and dedicated it to his beloved wife who stood by him through the years.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Ghanaians share their thoughts on the blind teacher's success
Nyamekye Cyril said:
Congrats Gustav. You deserve more than this. A very passionate man who has played key role in some of us.
Daniel Achegiwe took it from the angle of the organizer saying:
Very good break the 8 is reality not a joke
Igwe Sundiata Akwowora added:
Congrats and breaking the 8 is possible
See the post below:
Ghanaian Man Carruthers Tetteh Blind For 20 Years Called To The Bar After Getting 2 First Class Degrees
In another success story, Carruthers Tetteh, a brilliant Ghanaian young man has been called to the Bar, an achievement that is utterly inspiring considering that he suffered a serious predicament as a child.
NSS nsem: Lovely Ghanaian young man cuts off afro hair as job requirement, actions get netizens talking: "You still look cute"
20 years ago, when he was only 11, Carruthers lost his sight after he suffered from a condition known as Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the young man mentioned that the journey has not been easy and he nearly gave up at some point but kept persisting particularly because he had faith in God and support from people around him.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh