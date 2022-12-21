A man and woman went off into a deep sleep while riding in a public bus that must have been on a long journey

The video was captured and posted on TikTok by Slim Mama on December 17, but it is still trending as of December 21

The lady and the man slept so deeply that their heads knocked on each other inside the bus, making the video gain 461k views

A lady has posted a video showing a man and a woman sleeping deeply inside a public bus.

In the video posted on December 17 by Slim Mama, the man and the woman battled to stay alert as the bus cruised on.

The man and woman were seen sleeping in a bus. Photo credit: TikTok/@slim_mama1.

The clip showed how the man and the woman sat very close to each other and then dozed off.

Viral video of a man and a woman sleeping in public bus

When he slept off, the man's head digressed towards the woman's shoulder as her own head was also coming towards him.

Their heads finally met and they slightly woke up for a moment before sleeping off again.

Slim Mama did not like the scene and said she used the public bus because she did not carry her car.

TikTok users who have come across the video agree that it is hard fighting sleep in public and said the two must have been very tired.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Deborah said:

"I'm eating, why I watch this now."

@wengel commented:

"He is tired ok please. No joke."

@user33461841217197 reacted:

"You shouldn't have it's not fair."

@2468leo said:

"The tap dey rush."

@anifrancis755 commented:

"People can’t have privacy again."

@ISMOO_Y$F said:

"Because of traffic you no use your own car but you enter bus? Wetin be the difference?"

@Honeydropin2wealth commented:

"Nah so one Adam and Eve Dey feed demself plaintain chips inside bus."

@ayxino said:

"Let's rub heads together."

Lady sleeps on a man shoulder

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man posted photos of a lady who slept on his shoulder in a bus.

The man said he was in transit and the lady took good care of him throughout the journey.

A lot of people got curious about the story and asked the man to tell them what happened later.

