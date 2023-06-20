Peter Bond, also known as @bondgives on TikTok, interviewed a homeless man who expressed deep regret for cheating on his partner

The man revealed that his infidelity resulted in the loss of everything they had planned together, leaving him with nothing

He urged others to appreciate and cherish their partners, emphasising the importance of loyalty in order to avoid heartbreaking mistakes

Peter Bond, popularly known as @bondgives on TikTok, recently shared a poignant interview with a homeless man, which shed light on the consequences of infidelity.

The man, reflecting on his own mistakes, shared this heartfelt message:

"Cheating on my girl. After I cheated on her, I lost everything. We talked about buying a house together, getting a car together, and now look at me, I have nothing. I just lost it. If you have a good girl, just love and cherish her. Don't be like me," the emotional and sad-looking man said.

Man says he lost everything and became homeless after cheating on partner Photo credit: @bondgives

Source: TikTok

His words are a powerful reminder of the importance of loyalty, love, and appreciation of the blessings in one's life.

The homeless man stated in the emotional video on @bondgives that this was his biggest regret.

Social media reacts to video of homeless man talking about his biggest regret

Social media users have been sharing their thoughts in the comment section of the emotional video. Below are some of their reactions.

Khy G. commented:

That’s a heavy one to carry.

pitsileponesa2 mentioned:

I'm so touch the way he got on he's knees and give thanks to almighty GOD! GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME..stay blessed He's faithful GOD..

Stephanie Rena stated:

Sometimes we have to find out the hard way, but I’m glad to know he’s regretful. He’ll be good, God got him.

Yaz Perezz indicated:

the way he got on his knees he was super greatful and thankful for that blessing.

dagger said:

Best part of the video, Last part when kneeling down on the streets and thanking God.

Watch the video below:

