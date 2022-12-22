A video that could be considered refreshing by many has been making waves on the internet

The footage which is only 12 seconds long shows a thrilling moment that a crocodile jumped up to catch a drone it presumably thought was a bird

The operator of the drone was tactful enough to raise it just in time for it to escape the determined jaws of the crocodile

The footage that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Migori news showed how the reptile spotted the drone and moved gradually and then jumped up in an attempt to catch it.

However, to the dismay of the poor animal, the operator of the drone was able to move it up just in time as the determined crocodile was only inches away from catching the flying object.

Photos of crocodile attempting to eat drone Photo credit: jeffbergen via Getty Images, Migori News via YouTube

Although it may appear to the untrained mind as though the crocodile was on a mission to stop the drone from recording it, it is presumed that the reptile simply wanted food.

The manner in which the drone flies and its size are features similar to a bird, which could make any animal with a lower intelligence than a human think of it as prey.

The 12-second video which has been watched more than 3,000 times since it was shared on YouTube packs a lot of sensation.

Watch the video below:

