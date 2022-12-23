A 19-year-old Ghanaian boy in the Northern Region has been reportedly healed from hearing and speech impairment

It is indicated that the gentleman was cured after he was prayed for by a group affiliated to the Church of Pentecost

David Miyiri Chonga, as the boy's name goes, spoke after the prayers were said for him in a video shared by the church

David Miyiri Chonga, a 19-year-old Ghanaian boy who resides in the Northern Region of Ghana has been reportedly cured of speech and hearing impairment after he was prayed for by members of the Church of Pentecost.

In a Facebook post on the official handle of the church, the report that was shared with a video of when the incident happened, had it that all means were tried for the young man to speak but none was successful.

"According to Phillip, David’s brother, their father had tried all possible means (both medical and traditional) to get his son to hear and speak, but to no avail," the report said.

Boy with hearing and speech impairment being prayed for Photo credit: The Church of Pentecost/Facebook

Source: UGC

It is indicated that the Soma District Minister, Overseer Christopher Attuah-Yeboah, and other church members were the group that prayed for David, and he spoke (and sang).

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the video, the young man was surrounded by the four prayerful individuals who were heard speaking in tongues with all the seriousness they could muster.

After the first round of prayers, an attempt was made by the leader to get David's attention but it was not successful, so the group shifted into the second gear of the prayer, after which the young man was able to respond.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh