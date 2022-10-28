A Ghanaian events planner and businesswoman, Nana Akosua Sarpong Asenso, has recounted her struggles with childlessness

In an interview, she recalled that she suffered nine traumatic miscarriages for over four years before her first child

Some netizens have shared their experiences while others posted that her story moved and motivated them after watching her video

A Ghanaian events planner and businesswoman, Nana Akosua Sarpong Asenso, has recounted her struggles with childlessness for more than four years before her first child.

Speaking to blogger Zionfelix, she disclosed that she suffered nine miscarriages before she delivered.

Challenges before her marriage

Akosua Asenso recounted that she and her significant other have gone through turbulent times together as she recalled how their love faced challenges.

She recalled nearly quitting their planned wedding due to family issues that caused her emotional trauma.

Turbulence continues after marriage

The tribulations did not stop even after their marriage, as they struggled to give birth. The new mom recalled that she suffered nine miscarriages. ''It drives you crazy ... It was hell,'' she said.

After the painful ordeals, Akosua Asenso and her husband finally welcomed their first child. ''The baby is seven months and a few weeks old,'' she told Zionfelix.

The interview, shared on Zionfelix TV on YouTube, has elicited emotional reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens in their feelings over video

ChinyScents ForYou said:

I am almost tearing up watching this interview. You deserve all the good things happening to you and even more. God's not done with you yet!

McBenPhynn commented:

My elder sister went through a similar issue and trust me it wasn’t easy even for us her siblings did not take it that easy but trust God now my sister is having three children one beautiful girl and two handsome boys truly we serve a living God all that we’ve got to do as Christians are to believe in God and never lose our faith in our God we’ve come to believe in. God bless you on sharing such a story with us all May He who has given you give you more as you wish Amen.

Destinee Adomako posted:

My resilient and strong sister. We love you 1000x over, thank you for sharing your story for many others to find comfort in not being alone. God has done it & He will do it again.

Edmond Owusu said:

Thank God for your life you really went through a lot my dear, and also thank God for a supportive ️ husband. That man I forever be your hero, God bless you guys.

Kwame Buadu reacted:

God is good. A testimony of God’s grace in abundance. We are proud of you, Nana. See you soon!

Caesar Adiok reacted:

Zion, this is the kind of interview we want you to be doing to encourage people going through problems. Thank God for His miracles in her life

Mavy's Lifestyle said:

Wooooow, we are indeed serving a living God. I so thank God for your life It's a great testimony. A MIRACLE BABY IT IS. MORE FAVOUR & GRACE UPON HIS LIFE.

