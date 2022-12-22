To the shock of many, Basketmouth has taken to social media to announce the end of his marriage to his wife Elsie

The comedian stated that it was a difficult decision to make, and the public should respect their privacy

Basketmouth also added that he and his ex-wife will continue to work together to give their kids the best

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has taken to social media to give a very shocking announcement.

The actor, on his social media pages, disclosed that after much deliberation, he and the mother of his three kids have decided to go their separate ways.

Comedian Basketmout and his wife have parted ways. Photo credit: @basketmouth

Source: UGC

He continued by saying that despite the separation, he and Elsie will continue to work hard to give their children the love, support, care, and guidance they need in life.

Basketmouth also humbly urged Nigerians to respect their privacy in these difficult times.

"For the first and last time"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Basketmouth’s announcement

Even though the comedian disabled his comments on Instagram, Nigerians were still able to drop their opinions on Facebook.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Ezeh Angie:

"Oh dear! Didn't see this one coming. Marriage is no one's mate. If you can't compromise and mutually love one another, you are on a long thing as this is no longer the years of our mothers and of our forefathers. I wish them all the best and praying the innocent children don't get disturbed by it."

Oluwanishola Akeju:

"This isn’t good. Marriage isn’t this difficult. Or should I say, some are lucky! Wish you and your ex wife well."

Jerahyo Kopala Ambasador:

"Marriage is difficult for the rich and famous neh?All the best for both of you."

Chanoda Frackson Ngwira:

"You have done well other than killing each other."

Singer Paul Okoye finally a single man

One half of the singing duo P-Square, Paul Okoye aka King Rudy is finally free to fully pursue another marriage with his new lover, Ifeoma.

Following the divorce papers served by his wife, Anita last year, an Abuja High court sitting in Maitama finally dissolved their marriage.

The mum of three had called for separation from her ex-husband on the grounds of cheating and being an absent father.

