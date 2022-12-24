A pretty Ghanaian teacher has won accolades on social media after a video of her and her students dancing in class surfaced online

In a video o TikTok, the beautiful teacher and her students were captured doing formation dance as they jammed to Kizz Daniel’s banger “Odo”

Netizens have praised the teacher for creating a friendly environment with her students

A pretty Ghanaian teacher is trending on social media after a video of her and her students dancing in class surfaced.

The video which was posted by the teacher @akuajanet123 on TikTok showed the moment she was doing a formation dance with her students.

In the 30-second video, the pretty lady and her students danced to the rhythm of Kizz Daniel’s hit song "Odo".

Pretty teacher dancing heartily with her students Photo credit@akuajanet123/TikTok

The interesting part of the video was seeing how she twerked with students.

The video which came with the caption “me and my students” had gathered over 5,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the dance

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the teachers for building a bond and rapport with the students.

Joe Achie

Wish I had these types of teachers

Foster Adutwum

wawoooo nice one my dear

Bigmike24

Abeg,na teacher dey do this for class with her student ..... nawa o

kojo Rock

Sabbatarian school...they are enjoying

Danny

I love this... The kids will come to school every day

