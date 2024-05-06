The former Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, has died following an illness

Kumor was among the Municipal and District Chief Executives removed by President Akufo-Addo in February 2024

In December 2022, the then-municipal and District Chief Executives was awarded the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership

The former Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, has died.

His death followed a brief illness, according to Citi News reports.

Patrick Kumor. Source: citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

Kumor was among the local government heads whose appointments were recently rescinded by the President.

During his tenure as the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Weija-Gbawe, Kumor initiated numerous projects within the Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Weija-Gbawe was also at the centre of responses to some disasters, like the drowning of nine children on the Densu River.

In December 2022, Kumor was awarded the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership.

The award was presented to Kumor at the British Council Hall by the Global Executive College (GEC).

Kumor was also, notably, an old student of Prempeh College.

Kumor lost his job in February

Kumor was among the 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives removed by President Akufo-Addo in February 2024. Michael Danquah replaced him.

Notable figures, including Daniel Owuredu of Nkoranza North, were relieved of their duties, although the reasons for their dismissals remain unknown.

Following the revocations, the President nominated new local government heads, emphasising adherence to constitutional procedures.

Families in danger in Weija-Gbawe

YEN.com.gh over 2,000 families could lose their homes in the Weija Gbawe Municipality because of a demolition order.

Officers of the Ghana Water Company Limited and the local assembly gave the demolition order.

There was a previous demolition in the area over 10 years ago, which led to over 500 structures being pulled down.

This demolition would be the second in 12 years in the same area, following the destruction of more than 500 completed and uncompleted houses in 2011.

During the first demolition exercise, the Ghana Water Company Limited cited encroachment of the buffer zone of the Densu River, which feeds the Weija Dam.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh