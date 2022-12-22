Ghanaian Primary School Girl Stuns Netizens As She Wears High Heels To Our Day
- A video of a little girl reportedly on her way to Our day has got many netizens talking online
- In the video shared on TikTok, the schoolgirl was captured wearing high heels while holding a ladies' handbag as she walked to school
- Netizens were amazed as seeing how the little girl delivered her catwalk moves.
A little Ghanaian girl has got netizens in stitches after she was filmed on her way to school reportedly going for Our Day.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok of @sec_fyn2, netizens took particular notice of the little girl's style of dressing and catwalk moves.
Unlike other kids who would fancy food baskets for Our Day celebration which is an event set to crown an academic term and also to make merry, this little girl took a different approach.
Rather she preferred to show some swag as she opted for a ladies' handbag.
Ghanaians react to the video
The video which had the inscription “our day pressure” got netizens sharing their viewpoints on the little girl’s actions.
At the time of writing the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 150 comments.
Nana Kissi510
Okay this year, the our-day pressure has peaked in the government schools
nana yaw larbi addo
she got good walking skills
Rich Sokiss
And she is giving the walk in that rough road
OfficialPhina1
Those are the shoes she promises to show friends on ourday
This girl knows how to control the heels even on such a road…wow
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how Janet Asibi, a Ghanaian teacher has recently got many hailing her on social media following her impressive act of kindness.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @thesewingteach1 had her sharing that she met a young girl on her way to work who had a damaged school bag and was wearing two different footwear, one sneaker and one slipper.
Out of the kindness of her heart, she purchased a new uniform, backpack and sneakers for her.
