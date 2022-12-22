A video of a little girl reportedly on her way to Our day has got many netizens talking online

In the video shared on TikTok, the schoolgirl was captured wearing high heels while holding a ladies' handbag as she walked to school

Netizens were amazed as seeing how the little girl delivered her catwalk moves.

A little Ghanaian girl has got netizens in stitches after she was filmed on her way to school reportedly going for Our Day.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok of @sec_fyn2, netizens took particular notice of the little girl's style of dressing and catwalk moves.

Unlike other kids who would fancy food baskets for Our Day celebration which is an event set to crown an academic term and also to make merry, this little girl took a different approach.

A young girl stuns netizens with her catwalk moves to school for Our day Photo credit@sec_fyn2

Source: UGC

Rather she preferred to show some swag as she opted for a ladies' handbag.

Ghanaians react to the video

The video which had the inscription “our day pressure” got netizens sharing their viewpoints on the little girl’s actions.

At the time of writing the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 150 comments.

Nana Kissi510

Okay this year, the our-day pressure has peaked in the government schools

nana yaw larbi addo

she got good walking skills

Rich Sokiss

And she is giving the walk in that rough road

OfficialPhina1

Those are the shoes she promises to show friends on ourday

Mav

This girl knows how to control the heels even on such a road…wow

