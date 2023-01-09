Pictures from an all-albino bridal shower of a Nigerian wife-to-be have caused an uproar on social media

The bride who also has the congenital condition decided to use six people with the same disorder for her bridal shower

While many social media users gushed over how beautiful the ladies looked, some passed funny remarks

A Nigerian lady did what may be considered a break from the norm after she used six albinos for her bridal shower.

Pictures from the bridal shower of the unidentified lady were shared by Adaeze Daniella Abigail on Rant HQ Facebook group as she marvelled over them.

An all-albino bridal shower. Photo Credit: Adaeze Daniella Abigail

The bride who is also an albino stood out as she sported a white robe, while the other albinos wore blue robes.

They were all positioned on a big bed while a cake stood in their midst. Above the bed frame hung a write-up that boldly says, 'BRIDAL SHOWER.' Roses-like petals were scattered on the bed.

Mixed reactions trailed pictures of all-albino bridal shower

Faith Asaba Abalaku said:

"They are more beautiful than most of you laughing if only you would swap complexion... They are beautifully and wonderfully made."

Betty Godson said:

"This is beautiful and I like that she used the ppl of same color and value. Because these ppl gets despised and not given much chance to express themselves........so it's a good one for me......... Congratulations to Her."

Ijeoma Dikachi Anuforo said:

"This two way dey bride right..their wig be like d one way we d use act Satan 4 church."

Abel Bature said:

"They're all beautiful. Blackness in different shades."

Luna Rossa said:

"Making fun of how people look? A message to those people who are making fun, y'all better be the splitting images of Kim Kardiashian or Zendaya."

Chikodi Ugokwe said:

"This is serious but why did she select only anyari throughout,I pray they see and know where the bride is on that day...anyways congratulations girl."

