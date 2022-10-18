A plus-size Ghanaian groom named Kojo in an emotional video has recounted how his bride prayed fervently for a successful relationship leading to marriage

The plus-size groom, Kojo, was all over his beautiful bride Kukua who has a contagious smile during the photoshoot session

Ghanaian celebrity and politician John Dumelo was present as a groomsman to support the adorable couple

A plus-size Ghanaian groom, Kojo is making headlines after footage of his star-studded marriage to Kukua Asiamah surfaced online.

The handsome groom who is also friends with Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looked ethereal for the traditional wedding as he shared testimonies about his relationship.

Kojo wore a white short sleeve shirt with kente styled similar to how kings dressed for special gatherings. Kojo styled his looks with native scandals to depict royalty and class.

Plus-size groom, Kojo, and lovely wife, Kukua look madly in love. @focusshotsgh Source@Instagram

The bride, Kukua was styled by top fashion designer, Modabertha who has a record of working with Ghanaian celebrities, especially Cookie Tee for 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful weekly eviction shows.

Just like all 2022 brides, Kukua opted for the corset and hand-beaded kente dress. She rocked her natural hair with an extension to create a beautiful pony hairstyle. Kukua's subtle makeup matched perfectly to complete her looks.

The prayerful couple was inseparable after saying their marital vows during the photo shoot. Kukua transformed into a gorgeous bride as she donned a lace wedding gown.

The plus-size groom looked dapper in a tailored fit suit. Kojo's classy watch and shiny shoes complimented his looks.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to praise the lovely couple:

Congratulations Kojo

such a beautiful thing

Awwww. So lovely

Beautiful Smile

Source: YEN.com.gh