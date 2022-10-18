Plus-Size Ghanaian Groom Shares Emotional Story About Lovely Bride; Warms Hearts On Instagram
- A plus-size Ghanaian groom named Kojo in an emotional video has recounted how his bride prayed fervently for a successful relationship leading to marriage
- The plus-size groom, Kojo, was all over his beautiful bride Kukua who has a contagious smile during the photoshoot session
- Ghanaian celebrity and politician John Dumelo was present as a groomsman to support the adorable couple
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A plus-size Ghanaian groom, Kojo is making headlines after footage of his star-studded marriage to Kukua Asiamah surfaced online.
The handsome groom who is also friends with Ghanaian actor John Dumelo looked ethereal for the traditional wedding as he shared testimonies about his relationship.
Kojo wore a white short sleeve shirt with kente styled similar to how kings dressed for special gatherings. Kojo styled his looks with native scandals to depict royalty and class.
Bridal transformation: Ghanaian makeup artists share intriguing before and after makeup videos of brides
The bride, Kukua was styled by top fashion designer, Modabertha who has a record of working with Ghanaian celebrities, especially Cookie Tee for 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful weekly eviction shows.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Just like all 2022 brides, Kukua opted for the corset and hand-beaded kente dress. She rocked her natural hair with an extension to create a beautiful pony hairstyle. Kukua's subtle makeup matched perfectly to complete her looks.
The prayerful couple was inseparable after saying their marital vows during the photo shoot. Kukua transformed into a gorgeous bride as she donned a lace wedding gown.
The plus-size groom looked dapper in a tailored fit suit. Kojo's classy watch and shiny shoes complimented his looks.
Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to praise the lovely couple:
Piesie Esther: Way3 Me Yie singer launches 20th anniversary with elegant gowns, Ghanaians admire & congratulate her
mhame_konadu_
Congratulations Kojo
kalixer_photography
such a beautiful thing
adwoa_bernice1
Awwww. So lovely
kinesh_creationz
Beautiful Smile
Ghanaian makeup artists shares before and after videos of brides
Previously YEN.com.gh wrote about how makeup artists contribute to the overall beauty of Ghanaian brides.
Finding the appropriate fashion designer to infuse your individuality into your wedding gown can be less stressful than finding the right makeup professional.
Top Ghanaian cosmetic artists have posted stunning videos of their client's transformations. AnA makeover, WildCutei, and Nique Looks Artistry are well-known makeup artists based in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions, respectively.
In these videos, the professional makeup artists shared a close-up view of the brides' faces before and after the glow-up emphasizing the magic of their perfect strokes.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh