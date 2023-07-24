A Ghanaian woman was deported from the United States of America to Ghana for not having legal documents

The woman later worked in Ghana as a dish washer in restaurants to make ends meet

She died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after she was knocked down by a car near the hospital

A Ghanaian woman who was deported from the United States of America to Ghana has reportedly died.

According to a friend of the deceased, Frimpomgmaa died after she was knocked down by a car at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. She went to visit her daughter, who was on admission at the hospital.

Freda Afriyie narrated in a video that, Frimpongmaa's sister sent her an audio recording, informing her of the death.

Freda said:

"I shared a story of a woman who was deported to Ghana not long ago. Today I woke up to audio and pictures from her sister informing me of her demise."

"On Friday, Frimpongmaa was told her daughter got hurt in school and had been taken to the hospital. She rushed to the first hospital only for them to tell her the daughter had been transferred to Korle-Bu due to her condition. She got into a taxi and went to Korle-bu. When they arrived and she was crossing the road, a car knocked her down. She was taken into the hospital and she died at dawn," Freda narrated while crying.

Frimpongmaa's deportation to Ghana

According to Freda, the deceased was deported after another Ghanaian reported her to authorities.

She narrated that Frimpongmaa was working in the USA with documents belonging to another Ghanaian, so her earnings went into the person's account.

Even though Frimpongmaa had made $70,000, her money was locked up in the account of the Ghanaian whose papers she was working with.

One day Frimpongmaa went to her debtor to collect her money. But the woman said she was sick and could not go to the bank with her. She added that doctors had advised her to stay home for two months, so Frimpongmaa had to wait for that long to get her money.

But Frimpongmaa suggested getting an Uber to pick them up to the bank and back. But that rather led to an altercation. The woman called her husband and the police and accused Frimpongmaa of attacking her.

After she was arrested, the police found out Frimpongmaa did not have the legal documents to stay in America and deported her.

Watch the video below:

