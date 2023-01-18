A fresher of the University of Cape Coast has opened up on her first day at lectures

In the video on TikTok, the young lady said she got to campus at 5:30 am only to find out the lecture theatre was locked

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the lady to stay focused and work hard as a student

A first-year student at the University of Cape Coast has shared her experience on campus as a fresher and how things are going for her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @kerstine_hayford filmed the moment when she was preparing to go for lecturers and how enthused she was for academic work to begin.

UCC level 100 student shares her experience attending lectures Photo credit@kerstine_hayford/TikTok

Source: UGC

“So we took the shuttle to campus and got there around 5:30 am but realized that the lecture theatre was locked .We had to wait for some time before the place was opened.

She added that her first lecture did not start on a good note because she realized she was in the wrong class after the lecturer arrived.

"I was so stressed after I saw I was in the wrong place"

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes.

Ghanaians urge the student to learn hard

Netizens who saw the video expressed shock at the time she left for the lecture, whereas others said she will recall these experiences and laugh.

NanaKweku

Freshers dey go early ooo Dont worry after 1semester you will be late

ser6371558493175

..... As I comfortably dey house.. You dey go lectures

Lyne

I came to school to learn . Let 2 weeks pass

Schinnywann

5:30..eii are u going to write quiz

Akua Dymix backup

Good luck hun

Source: YEN.com.gh