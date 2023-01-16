A fresher at the University of Cape Coast is anxious about living on her own without the tutelage of any guardian

In a video on TikTok, the lady shared some misconceptions about the school

Netizens who saw the video have urged the young lady to learn hard and brace up because life as a fresher can be tough

A young Ghanaian lady who just enrolled at the University of Cape Coast has expressed delight about starting a new chapter as a university student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @_angielove1, the young lady in giving her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC admitted that she is excited but anxious.

She explained that this is the first time that she will be living on her own terms, free from the instructions and rules of any guardian or superior.

“I am excited, I’m nervous, l’m anxious and I’m happy. This is my first time living on my own without anyone making rules for me. There is no housemistress here to tell me how to do stuff, and I have to figure out everything on my own”.

She also revealed some common misconceptions she has heard about UCC.

"I hear they go for preps and do quizzes at dawn"

Ghanaians react to starting as an undergraduate at UCC

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions about the lady’s expectations, with many saying that the pressure that comes with being a University of Cape Coast student is nothing like what she has ever experienced.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 100 comments.

Maxzyblinkz

Welcome to the University of Constant Confusion

Hajia_Zee

Welcome to de school of frustrations

nanaquamikaakyire

UCC will make u feel like a real student. I'm a sandwich student and just last semester we wrote 16 papers in a week.

Kobby

This institution is full of amazing packages.I am glad she has gotten to know few..Welcome to the best wonderland in Ghana

Joel_Hemingway

The preps de3 it’s not compulsory but after first sem results, you’ll know if you need preps or pepper

MaameBoatemaa

Awwn bbyhousemistress here’s not yagshs

Source: YEN.com.gh