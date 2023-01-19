An aged Ghanaian man has cried out over the government’s domestic debt programme and how it is seriously going to affect him

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Peter Kojo Nyasepe said the bond coupon now remains his only source of income

He revealed plans to picket at the bank should he be told that there is no money for him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A 77-year-old Ghanaian man has threatened not to leave the Ghana Commercial Bank(GCB) on January 23rd should he be told that the interest on the bond he purchased has been frozen by the government.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Peter Kojo Nyasepe revealed that the interest coupons remain his only source of income, adding that that is how he gets money to take care of himself and also pay for his medical and utility bills.

Old retiree begs the government over domestic debt programme Photo credit@www.myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

He revealed that news of the government’s plan to freeze interest payments on individual bonds now gives him sleepless nights.

Mr Nyasepe is hoping that the government will reconsider its stance on the issue for the sake of people like him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“If they(government) say the money is not there, I’m going to stay there. I’m going to stay there until they carry me wherever they want to carry me because I cannot walk myself so they’ll carry me" Mr Nyasepe said with a grim look.

Domestic Debt Exchange: Ken Ofori-Atta Insists Scrapping Programme Is Not An Option

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government has revealed that it has no desire of scrapping the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, says abandoning the programme is not an option as there is no credible alternative.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Ofori-Atta assured that the raised by stakeholders on the individual bondholders and pensioners will be factored in and taken on board.

“We have a situation where our debt exchange is necessary… we have a situation where we have come out of certain formulations and we have gone ahead to discuss or the financial institutions that way to mitigate that. I think we’ve done that successfully.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh