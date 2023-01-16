Government has for the third time extended the deadline for its controversial Domestic Debt Exchange programme

The move is meant to deepen stakeholder consultation engagements and build consensus on the programme

This comes amid intense opposition to the inclusion of individual bondholders in the programme

The Akufo-Addo-led government has for the third time extended the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

The new deadline as announced which is now January 31, 2023, is to afford the government the opportunity to consult broadly on the policy.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @kingsley.adom

Source: Getty Images

This comes at a time there’s intense opposition to the inclusion of individual bondholders in the policy.

Finance Ministry Announces Extension Of Domestic Debt Exchange To Allow For Stakeholder Engagement

Taking to its Twitter handle to announce the extension, the finance ministry said the move will deepen stakeholder engagement and rally consensus towards a successful implementation of the programme.

“Building consensus is key to a successful economic recovery for Ghana. Pending further stakeholder engagement with institutional and individual investors, recently invited to join the debt exchange programme, the government is extending the expiration of the DDE to Jan 31, 2023”, the tweet said.

The post has elicited mixed reactions from a section of users, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@NewsyMartin

It needn't take you this long to realize that concensus building is key to having a successful economic exchange prgm. You've wasted your own time and that is the country.

@VictorOdoi

Complete joke! Call all stakeholders and work an amicable solution? Better still, how much of this burden is government ready to bear? Reduce number of ministers? Do away with deputy Ministers? Reduce number of staffers? Demand that databank returns its commissions on debts?

@James_Elor

We hope building consensus isn’t about organizing numerous town hall meetings and telling people to accept like you did in the E-Levy situation.

@K_giggle

As for individual bondholders de3 forget!! There is no need dragging them into this. Majority of these bond holders have at least 20years before pension. Instead of taking away their savings, negotiate with their pensions while govt cut down budget by 20%

@danilo1971

We are looking for you in a town hall meeting. When are are you setting up one so we can ask you some questions and also hear directly from you. This social media thing seems to screen the real meaning of some these messages

