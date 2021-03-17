A schoolboy has been captured in a video after he wore 8 different shirts under his uniform to school

This is thought to be a strategy the boy implemented to make sure he does not feel the sting of the cane

He was asked to remove all the shirts which later looked like an emptied wardrobe after they were put on the floor

A young boy who appears to be in lower primary school has been captured on camera removing eight different shirts he wore to 'insulate' himself against lashes in school.

Along with the video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle @iamtemmytea, there was an indication that the young boy had probably gone to school late or failed to perform an assignment.

He was asked to remove all the shirts and by the time he was done, it looked as though he had emptied his entire wardrobe onto the floor in the classroom.

See the video below:

Many social media users who saw the video could not help but comment with their immediate reactions.

@G_Samito said:

This guy suppose chop better beating for break time. Because he’s shining his teeth and doing what they didn’t send him. oversabi

@Maker2creative spoke in the boy's defence:

I don't think we should blame the poor boy....so many things would actually triggered his action ....but its actually lack of parental care that he lacked and its caused by bad Government......#poorgovernment #badgovernment

@boydrms07 said:

One of the things I didn't do in school, I no dey get the energy. The day I managed wearing cartoon on my bombom, teacher forgave us.

Boy who wore 8 shirts to school Credit: @iamtemmytea

Source: Twitter

Source: YEN.com.gh