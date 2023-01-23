A young lady who just took the brave step to live alone has shared a video of her one room without furniture

Showing her lean mattress placed on the floor and her clothes bag in a corner, she revealed how she had to go independent fast

Many social media users were moved by her story and said they started small with their first apartments

A lady, @mslanii, has courageously shared a video of her one-room apartment that has no ceiling. She said something pushed her to get a place of her own.

Due to the fact that the decision to live alone came suddenly, she had no time to be picky and had to settle into the room she got.

The lady shared a video of her apartment and got encouraging words from people online. Photo source: TikTok/@mslanii

Apartment without ceiling

Filming the house, the humble lady panned her camera around to show people her flatbed placed on the floor.

In a corner of the small apartment is a bag containing clothes. The whole room looks sparse.

Many were, however, proud of her decision.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Blessed said:

"I’m so proud of you!! the first time I moved out of home looked exactly like this it gets better. Promise."

user4943959054185 said:

"Don't fall for a trap of buying furniture, save as much as u can and move out with money."

CadarinTheCold said:

"Congratulations, hope you manage to make it a home."

melicious_jacobsM said:

"Things will get better step by step."

Auston said:

"But congratulations on getting a place of your own i’m so proud of you baby remember i told you,you were gonna get a place when your sister got one."

GRIFFITHS said:

"This took me back to when I also moved to a room with little to nothing."

Man shares photos of his room

