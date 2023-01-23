A woman called Patience Atito shared a video on social media that showed the progress of a house she has been building in Ghana for eight years

The video showed how the house was almost completed and also showed hired professionals carrying out various works around the house

Several netizens were proud of the woman for how far she has come on the journey of building her house and shared their thoughts in the comments

A woman called Patience Atito impressed many when she shared a video showing a house she has been building in Ghana. She proudly flaunted the house's progress on her YouTube channel and showed the various works being undertaken at the property.

A woman proudly flaunts the house she has been building in Ghana for eight years. Photo credit: Patience Atito

Patience explained that there was a time she left the house project in the hands of some construction workers but was not pleased with how they handled the work. She decided to take charge of the project and oversee the construction works, which yielded better results.

Netizens react to the video showing Patience Atito's house

Several netizens were impressed with Patience's house and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

DOT said:

We enjoy seeing the process so do not worry about showing the uncompleted rooms . Building is expensive and I think that you have done amazingly well so continue to share your journey.

Donna Harwood commented:

More strength and power to you, sis (Rome wasn’t built in a day as they say). You will look back one day and laugh about it. ❤

Francam added:

We appreciate you sharing your journey with us. Your kitchen is shaping up beautifully.

Lovely Africa remarked:

I see challenges in building homes. I know I’m the next to build in Ghana! I will always go back to look at your videos! Keep moving forward because, at the end of the day, your house will be done the way you wanted!❤️

