A young man's impressive room transformation has recently got many talking on social media

In a post, @l00pinfinity shared side by side pictures of his room when he had no bedstead with an old table and chair set and how the space is currently looking

@K_chege_ commented: "Boy's are winning. Now talk to those still at there parents home yet they're in their late 20's"

An overjoyed young man has recently got many congratulating and celebrating him after sharing photos of how his room currently looks like.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @l00pinfinity had him sharing a side by side picture of his room when his mattress used to lie on the floor with an old office table and chair.

Young man, his old furniture and current ones Photo credit: @D3an0fw4rri/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the other photo, the room looked very neat with a comfortable swivel chair and a brand new desk. The mattress also had a bedstead underneath.

The fulfilled young man shared the post with the caption;

GROWTH #mindfulness

The post got many people talking on social media. At the time of this reaction, close to 5,000 retweets with 267 quote tweets and 44,000 likes have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@K_chege_ commented:

Boy's are winning. Now talk to those still at there parents home yet they're in their late 20's.

@SamuelSofolahan replied:

Big ups bro. Please, If i may ask, How much did you get the L-shape Desk done and the office chair price And it's recent yea?

@@Kunle___O wrote:

Congratulations brother. Feats like this inspire me.

From @CEOAlisabatu:

Slowly but surely. Congratulations

@mwidini_ali wrote:

" i may be a slow walker...but i never walk backwards...Abraham Lincoln.

@TheBandanaDev said:

This doing numbers . Congrats for the growth Collins.

From @therealkamaa:

Bro seeing this reminds me of the struggle, hustle & torments I had for long time trying to make end meet to hav my own crib. Big up to ua growth no matter how small people say it is

Source: YEN.com.gh