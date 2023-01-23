A mother was praised for her strength when people watched a video showing the woman backing her children

The woman arranged the kids in such a way that they were both able to stay comfortably as if she was carrying just one

Many who wondered about the kind of energy she must have to pull such a thing off showered prayers on her

A video shared online by @adamsmercy685 has shown the moment a mother bore the weight of her two kids on her back.

With a smiling face, the woman held the babies together on her back with a single piece of cloth. Many people were wowed.

A lot of people said that they have not seen a woman back two babies. Photo source: TikTok/@adamsmercy685

Mother showed great strength

The kids who were arranged as if they were straddling a bench looked comfortable in the position their mother placed them.

Many people reacted to her viral video massively and said that it was their first time seeing a woman do such.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 1,500 comments with more than 51,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@nyadzua05 said:

"My first time to see this."

Lamp wondered:

"How did she do that? I have never seen."

Mom and twin kids said:

"U just made me remember when I carry mine. boys like this. they are 13yrs now."

user1920301563097 said:

"You got very strong back to carry two grown up kids, for me I can't even carry 1 for 30 minutes."

dushyantsavania said:

"I will never seen this before can you show us how you put them

Mutalechomba21 said:

"Wow never seen this God bless you."

Woman shows how to carry twins

