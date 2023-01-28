Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya caused an online stir when he shared a video of how he fought customs officials at the Togo border for refusing to pay a bribe

He explained that the scuffle took place because he refused to pay a bribe of about GH₵42 for the officials to stamp his passport

Several netizens who saw the video were disgusted by the actions of the authorities and took to the comments of the post to express their thoughts

Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya had many shaking their heads in disbelief when he posted a video on his Twitter page showing how he fought with customs officials at the Togo border because he refused to pay a bribe.

Wode Maya fights with customs officers at the Togo border to avoid paying a bribe. Photo credit: Wode Maya

He explained that they demanded a bribe before they stamped his passport, which he refused to give and that led to a scuffle in a bid to save his camera. Wode Maya made the post on Twitter in response to a tweep who stated that Wode Maya should be made an official African ambassador.

Netizens react to the video of Wode Maya's fight with customs officials

After watching the video, many lamented the gross misconduct of customs officials across Africa and took to the comments to either sympathise with the YouTuber or share their experiences. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@robbieguyguy said:

I was charged cfa 20000 for my passport to be stamped.

@greybtc commented:

Very thoughtful of you. I see that you refuse to pay bribes. So far, I've had issues with corrupt law enforcement in Uganda, Nigeria & Mozambique.

@mic_truth added:

They stole my luggage in Lome. It was my first time back home to Ghana but I transited through Togo and they kept asking for bribes. They are giving our continent a bad name

@keminni asked:

The nerve! To even hold your belongings not because you broke any law but because you won’t pay a bribe. How did this end?

Michael Blackson laments about clearing duty fees in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Michael Blackson bemoaned the expense of clearing goods in Ghana and described his experience in great detail. The comedian said that the common Ghanaian was unfairly burdened by the expense of bringing items into the nation. Blackson had many Ghanaians in agreement with his outburst and pledged to stand up for people in third-world nations.

