A young man who was about to travel outside his home country has caused a stir with his action

In a video on TikTok, the man took a moment to clean the souls of his sandals before he made his way to the plane

Netizens who reacted to the video, shared funny reactions with many supporting his actions

A video showing the moment a young man was about to board a plane has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @vidal_johnson, a young man was captured cleaning his sandals moments before he boarded the plane.

The action of the young man which was most unexpected drew a lot of attention from other flight passengers as they took their phones took to capture the rare moment.

Photo of young cleaning the dust off his sandals as boards a plane Photo credit@vidal_johnson/TikTok

The video which was captioned: “leaving your country for another country” had gathered over 7000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report

Netizens who reacted to the video remain divided in their opinions with some he is cleansing himself of any bad luck whereas others said they will do the same when travelling outside.

@Octoberhandsome:

So noooor a go do one day

Sallahudeen:

why not throw it away n wear new one:

Deborah Wokocha:

Abeg clean your country bad luck commot for your slippers

Malkoney@94:

Come and see for yourself no place like home dear..

Landa:

When I leave Haiti

Mirabel:

Aswr….Airport officials go hear wiaan for my hand anytime I de comot

Gabby:

That’s the same way I did 6 years ago when leaving my country

I regret traveling abroad

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian young man known as Francis Yankey has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami, where he opened up about how he migrated to Italy and the regrets that have come with it.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa had the young man recounting that he saved Ghc12,000 within a span of five years when he was just earning Ghc700.

