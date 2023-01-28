Afari Duodu is a blind student at the prestigious University of Ghana in Legon, Accra, who shared his inspiring story with the world

In an interview with KOFI TV on YouTube, Afari recounted how he suffered massive online bullying in 2021

Several netizens who watched the video praised the young man and took to the comments to share words of inspiration with him

Afari Duodo is a visually impaired student at the University of Ghana in Legon, Accra, who has touched hearts with his inspiring story. He shared his life story with KOFI TV on YouTube, recounting some challenges he has experienced as a result of his condition.

Afari Duodu is a blind student at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: KOFI TV

Source: UGC

Afari stated that he is a final-year student pursuing a Political Science degree. He added that he was addicted to the internet and spends time surfing it each day. He explained:

I cannot survive a day without the internet. I go to YouTube and Facebook. It has become part and parcel of me.

The visually-impaired student demonstrated in the video how he is able to surf the internet and search for videos.

Watch the full interview below.

Afari Duodu talks about cyber-bullying

Afari stated that several people have bullied him because of his condition. He confessed that 2021 was the year when he suffered the most at the hands of bullies.

Ghanaians react to Afari Duodu's video

Several Ghanaians were touched by Afari's video and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@EzekJohnson said:

So great to see this wonderful documentary about Duodu. He’s an amazing blessing to Ghana

@godwinseeowner6168 commented:

This guy needs soo much support, so interesting hearing him

@SIZELESSMEDIATV22 prayed:

Very emotional watching this Documentary. God Be With This Man .

@faithfulgod2204 remarked:

This guy is a great asset to Ghana and needs to be protected. A very intelligent and smart guy

