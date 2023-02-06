A short video showing some secondary school students dancing as they shook their waists in their uniforms has stirred mixed reactions

Many people wanted to know the name of their school as some guessed they may be wearing the uniforms to sit an external exam like WAEC

There was also a group of people who wondered why they behaved so freely in an environment that should be strict

A video shared by user1048329146588 has shown some ladies in secondary school uniforms as they made small talk as friends would.

Their school uniforms were well-sewn and looked so neat. Some of them twerked a bit in the video, leaving many to wonder what kind of secondary school they are in.

The students were dressed in green uniform. Photo source: @user1048329146588

Source: UGC

Dancing students stir reactions

Among those who reacted to their video were TikTokers who suggested that they may be external students who just had to wear uniforms to write their WAEC exams.

There were men who swooned over the video of the students, wishing they were working as their teachers.

Watch one of their videos below:

Below are some of their reactions:

Ola said:

"Male copper wey go Dey Dis school go enjoy oo."

Temidayo008 wondered:

"I don't get is this secondary school students."

i_am_horsh said:

"Shey I will not go back secondary school like this àbi."

Norbert Olisa said:

"What's the name of this school and the location? I wan go back to sec."

Doga said:

"Students for that matter hmm may God help una."

iamanuoluwapo2 said:

"Why den no copper me come here god."

Akshevvy said:

"U sure say this school dey naija?"

Aje.Mr wealth said:

"Which school is this and where the school dey?"

IKSMART said:

"This once nah secondary skul student Wahala Wahala."

Secondary school student danced

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a pretty secondary school student, @audrx_mk, stirred massive reactions online after she showed off some dance moves with great ease.

Many people who watched her TikTok video were quick to point out her facial resemblance with Kelly, the American dancer who was a media sensation in 2022.

In the TikTok clip, the girl danced with relative ease as she mimed in front of a camera set up inside her school's premises.

Source: Legit.ng