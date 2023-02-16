A confused and heartbroken Ghanaian lady is seeking answers to her plight that is hard to process

According to her, she has been dating her boyfriend for 2 years, but she just got to learn that he died 5 years ago

She revealed that all attempts to reach the gentleman on his phone and usual places of habitation have all failed

A heartbroken Ghanaian lady is seeking answers on what to do after she found out a hard truth that was too difficult for her mind to process on its own.

Narrating the story to Naa Ashorkor of Asaase Radio, the lady indicated that she is four months pregnant with her boyfriend who she has been with for the past four years.

However, in an unbelievable twist, she got to meet the gentleman's mother only to be told that he had passed on five years back.

According to her, immediately after she started narrating the story, the man's mother began to cry, and all her attempts to call the man's phone have proven futile.

Ghanaians advise lady who got pregnant for a ghost

Below were some pieces of advice that got shared in the comment section of the video.

Freda Clarkson said:

Yes it happens cuz i was 10 years and my mum told me real story like this the dead lady gave birth and her children was sent home...so is true the wold we live isn't normal like we think things really happens.

Jay King Brenya mentioned:

Now that the guy is gone he's not coming back again and he will only find other means to communicate with her either through her dreams etc.she only neeeds to be sensitive.because the guy means no harm to her,so she should move on with her life.

PrettyEmpress Hutchful stated:

She better keep the pregnancy, this happened to a Nigerian guy who was living with a ghost and had two children with her, hmm shes now gone after insisting to see the ladys family, hmmm this world

