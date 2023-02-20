A confused Ghanaian man is seeking a solution after getting himself in a rather difficult position

According to the man, he contracted his friend to get his wife pregnant, so he could have his own family

Now, 6 years later, the other man is back demanding custody of the baby because he is now able to afford to care for the child

A Ghanaian man is in a state of confusion following a demand his old friend is making that has left him in a rather sad state.

Speaking anonymously in Confessions on TV3, the man indicated that he had lost his first marriage because he was impotent, which got him thinking about a solution to his problem.

When he got another wife, the man came up with an idea of getting one of his friends to get his wife pregnant by getting her drunk and bringing the man to do the 'job'.

The plan worked perfectly six years ago, and the gentleman's wife conceived and gave birth to a child that looked just like her.

Because it was successful, the man paid his friend handsomely for the kind gesture done him.

“I promised to take him abroad once my wife is pregnant. I promised him a better life. So I bought him a house in the States and set up a business for him. In return, we agreed he never has to return to Ghana or contact my wife," he said.

However, the man in question has contacted the narrator, saying he is now in the financial position to take care of his biological child and wants to have full custody now.

Social media users comment on the man's situation after his friend got his wife pregnant

Below are some thoughts netizens shared about the story.

Frank Addo indicated:

Why take such a risk when you can walk to the hospital to do In vitro fertilization (IVF)?

Janet Audrey Beckley said:

That's your problem by the decision you have taken 6 years ago. We also have problems in this country by the decision we have taken 2 to 3 years ago

