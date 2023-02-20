A British woman, Ashanti, shared how she relocated from the UK to build a house in Ghana but got scammed

She explained in a video that she felt a connection and fell in love with Ghana when she first visited, so she decided to stay permanently in the country

Several netizens were touched by the woman's story and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A British woman called Ashanti sparked reactions on social media when she shared in an interview with YouTube channel Kwaminat TV how she got scammed when she relocated to Ghana from the UK to build her dream house.

She explained that she bought land in Kokrobite about fourteen years ago through a real estate agency but realised that the documents were not legitimate. She tried to reclaim the land for about six years but was unsuccessful.

After relinquishing the land, she decided to buy another land free from litigation and start her building process.

Netizens react to the video of the British woman's story

Several netizens felt sorry for the woman and took to the post's comments section to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Rock line said:

As a Ghanaian, this breaks my heart. We ask them to come here, and we end up frustrating them. This is just insane.

A Benjamite Sis remarked:

The names of these non-contractors need to be shared, so others don’t have to deal with them. An app needs to be created to make it easier for us to communicate about business practices in Ghana with a rating system. This would hold businesses accountable if they are not trending as trustworthy and reliable.

G P opined:

I beg you, my brothers and sisters, to use a "good" real estate lawyer to avoid situations like this. A good lawyer will always keep you from parting so easily with your hard-earned money. Yes, you pay for a lawyer, but it can save you thousands and give you peace of mind. This is such a lovely woman, and it breaks my heart to see what they are doing to her.

UK-based woman shares story of how squatters refused to leave the five bedroom mansion that she built in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Patience, a British woman who now lives in Ghana, revealed in an interview how squatters lived in her five-bedroom home in Ghana and resisted being removed. According to Patience, she built her home in Ghana while abroad in the UK, allowing squatters to inhabit it while she was away. She needed the help of the police to compel the squatters to leave the property so she could complete her building project.

