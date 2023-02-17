A short video showing the sweet memory a girlfriend created with her boyfriend on his birthday has stirred reactions

The man was too overwhelmed with emotions to talk as he kept laughing at the trumpeters making music for him

Ladies in the video's comment section said that only men who treat their lovers well get such a treatment

A Nigerian lady, @sweetlifeella, has shared a video showing the moment she surprised her boyfriend on his birthday while he was in class.

When she, some friends and a rented trumpeter came in a lovely procession, the man was surprised. It was when he saw his girlfriend that he realised what was happening.

People appreciated what the lady did for her boyfriend. Photo source: @sweetlifeella

Source: UGC

Lovely lady makes boyfriend happy

The lady quickly rushed towards the man and tugged his chin. It was such a wonderful show of love. The celebrant was so filled with emotions.

The rented trumpeter sat before the birthday boy and played beautiful tunes to celebrate him.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 53,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

olabisiolajuwon said:

"No body is talking abt the first expression on the guy face,like watin dey happen for here."

preshy said:

"Is he single am asking for myself pls am single."

martainoverified said:

"Na woman surprise dey sweet pass... she no buy anything, sure say dat guy playing d instrument is her friend.. no shi shi spent and e sweet."

NBA_supa said:

"Did she die?"

user3381906347856 said:

"Na guy wey deposit go withdraw."

Empire said:

"Na all this kind babe person dey find."

The King said:

"Your baby is one of us that like staying in the back in class."

faddylong said:

"Am a single mother of 3 iv watched this more than 10x walahi single life no good at alllll. love is a good thing when you find the right person...."

Source: Legit.ng