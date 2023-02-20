A Nigerian lady got the attention of many people in her comment section with her waist dance

Men who loved her body shape "shot their shots" as some complimented her beauty with endearing words

Enjoying all the attention she was getting, the lady took out time to respond to some of the comments on her video

A Nigerian lady (@omooba501) had many men commenting on her dance video after she gently shook her waist.

Playing a sound that says grace works wonders, the lady danced as she focused the camera on her curves.

Many people praised the lady's beauty. Photo source: @omooba501

Lady got men's attention

The lady who was dressed in a gown and long braids smiled as she vibed to the song. The short video showed her whining her waist and shaking her behind in a way that got people's attention.

Many men in her comment section were asking to get to know her.

A cursory look at her page showed that she always danced against a wardrobe background in her room.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user2597709439325 said:

"Can I get to know you please."

Sparkoo_27 said:

"Kai. I don watch this like 700times before my brain say make I kuku save ham."

Bello Yusuf Olanrewaju said:

"I followed ur yansh not you ooo."

mommasandra3 said:

"What sup now."

user6240616887185 said:

"U are good nice one."

user3515401892759 said:

"You are so pretty babe."

user9568170093585 said:

"Who is this lady i need to know u sweet."

fataiadesina638 asked:

"Na only u get dis load?"

King Atayese Orlando ORE 1 said:

"To know how to youtilize a gift is another gift entirely."

