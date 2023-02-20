“You’re Pretty”: Curvy Lady in Long Braids & Tight Gown Shakes Waist, Men Beg for Her Attention
- A Nigerian lady got the attention of many people in her comment section with her waist dance
- Men who loved her body shape "shot their shots" as some complimented her beauty with endearing words
- Enjoying all the attention she was getting, the lady took out time to respond to some of the comments on her video
A Nigerian lady (@omooba501) had many men commenting on her dance video after she gently shook her waist.
Playing a sound that says grace works wonders, the lady danced as she focused the camera on her curves.
Lady got men's attention
The lady who was dressed in a gown and long braids smiled as she vibed to the song. The short video showed her whining her waist and shaking her behind in a way that got people's attention.
Many men in her comment section were asking to get to know her.
A cursory look at her page showed that she always danced against a wardrobe background in her room.
Watch the video below:
As of this report's writing, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 7,000 likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
user2597709439325 said:
"Can I get to know you please."
Sparkoo_27 said:
"Kai. I don watch this like 700times before my brain say make I kuku save ham."
Bello Yusuf Olanrewaju said:
"I followed ur yansh not you ooo."
mommasandra3 said:
"What sup now."
user6240616887185 said:
"U are good nice one."
user3515401892759 said:
"You are so pretty babe."
user9568170093585 said:
"Who is this lady i need to know u sweet."
fataiadesina638 asked:
"Na only u get dis load?"
King Atayese Orlando ORE 1 said:
"To know how to youtilize a gift is another gift entirely."
Source: Legit.ng