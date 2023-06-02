A student of the Wa Methodist School for the Blind sang Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colours with her beautiful voice

The visually impaired young lady's video was later shared on social media and has been creating a buzz online

Some users on social media have been asking for sponsorship for the young girl to reach higher heights

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A visually impaired young girl who appears to be in her teens has displayed her singing talent in a video that is warming the hearts of numerous social media users.

The video was recorded while the girl who schools at the Wa Methodist School for the Blind sang Dolly Parton's famous hit song, Coat of Many Colours.

Some of her schoolmates who stood by her side in the video could be seen enjoying the melody that was oozing out of the belly and throat of the talented young lady.

Visually impaired girl singing beautifully Photo credit: @WA-Methodist-School-for-the-Blind-Ghana-100071082858307 via Facebook

Source: UGC

Social media users amazed by the singing talent of the Wa Methodist School student

After the video surfaced on social media, some users called for responsible stakeholders to come in and support the girl to pursue a career in music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Below are some of the comments they shared.

Nana Boakye said:

This is wonderful. Oh Lord help this young lady to do more. This is the kind of miracles we need from you, God. Be with us.

Lisa Thomas stated:

So touching, God richly bless u dear sister. The sky is ur limit.

Daniel Asare indicated:

Can we do something to help her start a career in music?

Adjoa Afriyie commented:

I watched this video several times, it's too emotional. May the good Lord bless and restore your sight. Amen

Click here to watch the video.

A disabled teenager wows many online as video of her singing Simi's 'Duduke' goes viral

In other news, a young woman of school-going age is creating a lot of buzz on social media after a video of her singing the hit song "Duduke" by popular Nigerian singer Simi Sola went viral on Twitter.

The young woman who is blind sang the song's words beautifully and flawlessly.

Adelaide The Seer: Blind Ghanaian singer meets Kofi Kinaata and sings his song in wholesome video

In another inspiring story, a stunning viral video showed Kofi Kinaata singing alongside Ghanaian musician Adelaide The Seer, also known as Adelaide Bortier, in private.

Kofi Kinaata posted the video of Adelaide performing the humorous singer's Sweetie Pie song while the musician backed her up. Adelaide looked stunning in a beautiful black dress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh