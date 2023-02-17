A female school teacher who is endowed with great beauty has gone viral after she posted a video on TikTok

She shared a short video showing when she was facing the blackboard and writing some notes for her pupils

Apart from her beauty, the lady also has very nice handwriting which also caught the attention of people

A 38 seconds classroom video has revealed the beauty of a school teacher who is blessed with good looks.

The teacher, Akosua Viviene, regularly posts videos of her class activities on TikTok.

The teacher has gone viral on TikTok because of her beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@akosuavivienne.

Viral video of a school teacher in the classroom

There is a particular video on Viviene's TikTok handle that has gone viral and raked in more than 239k views.

In the video, she used chalk to write notes on the chalkboard for her pupils to copy. She was putting on a nice skin-tone brown gown that hugged her body and further made her more elegant.

Apart from her good looks, Viviene also has beautiful handwriting as seen on the chalkboard.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the video as TikTok users praised the lady's beauty and handwriting. While some expressed their desire to be in her class, others complained about her dress code.

@farooq said:

"Except the dress code, otherwise you're good to go sister."

@Duncobrad commented:

"I'm not the only one not concentrating in the class...like my comment if we're together."

@Adesh mohaa56 reacted:

"Nice handwriting."

@Aggrey Mogaka commented:

"I want this class now! this is a good teacher."

@user7802897608668 said:

"I like your behind image."

@Andrewkiprotich said:

"I want to get admitted to your class, please madam talk to me ...I need admission urgently."

@gilbertlangat725 commented:

"Love this madam."

