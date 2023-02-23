An elegant lady dressed in a white gown and high heels took dancing to another level when she entertained people at a party

An 18 seconds video clip that has gone viral on TikTok captured her amazing waist dance and the audience's reaction

Dance lovers who have seen the video on TikTok are reacting to it in different ways after it emerged on the platform

An elegant lady danced at a party and the video that captured the moment is currently trending on TikTok.

In the 18 seconds video posted by @khuthitenda, the fine lady attracted attention with her interesting dance steps.

The lady used her nice dance steps to entertain people at the party. Photo credit: TikTok/@khuthitenda.

She was standing close to many loudspeakers as the DJ at the event kept dishing out different songs.

Curvy lady who entertained people with waist dance

When she heard the sound of loud and interesting music, she immediately started dancing vigorously.

The lady danced and shook her waist without minding who was watching. The audience shouted in excitement.

Some of those present removed their phones and started to record her exciting dance moves.

When the video was posted on TikTok, people had different things to say about the lady's dance talents.

While some appreciated her, others wanted to know her identity.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mahlophe Mulalo said:

"I have run to the comment section thinking that I will find the comment that I am afraid to write."

@user1625654800563 reacted:

"I'm still watching."

@Zambrota said:

"Please allow me to save this."

@user3373279585296

"Who is this lady?"

GIJ ecturer dances inside classroom

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful lecturer danced to thrill her students during lectures.

The beautiful lady was walking around the lecture hall when she suddenly started dancing sweetly.

She was dressed in nice high-heeled shoes which helped to elevate her beauty.

Her students started shouting in excitement when they saw her excellent leg walks.

After the video was posted on TikTok, many people became her fans as they praised her for being jovial.

Some of those who reacted said they would never miss her class if they were her student.

