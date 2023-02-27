A benevolent young man, Debrah Bekoe Isaac, who leads the As I Grow foundation, has made a heartwarming donation

This was after a group of newborn mothers could not get discharged because they were unable to pay their ICU fees

Debrah stepped in to help the four mothers, who were relieved that the financial burden was lifted off their shoulders

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Debrah Bekoe Isaac, a young man who leads his non-governmental organisation (NGO), As I Grow, has paid the fees of four different mothers whose babies were put in intensive-care units but could not pay the fees.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Isaac revealed that the women in question were at the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital at Mampong Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

"As part of role is helping in the health sector, my organisation through the support of Ms. Leonora Adoyobo has to the aid of some parents at the Intensive Care Unit," he told YEN.com.gh.

The leader of As I Grow with the newborn mothers Photo credit: @nanadebrahbekoe

Source: Instagram

Madam Shiela, a nursing officer in charge, told Isaac that the unit lacks many facilities, and they find it difficult when they get a lot of children who need treatment at the intensive care unit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She took the opportunity to call on other philanthropic organisations, individuals, government officials and benevolent people to come to their aid since their centre lacks a lot of medical equipment.

The As I Grow NGO is a nonprofit organisation based in Larteh Akuapem. Its priority areas of interventions are centred on uplifting the living standards of the people in our deprived communities and finding lasting solutions to their plights.

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh