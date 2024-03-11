On March 7, 2024, MTN Ghana Foundation commissioned an ultramodern Maternal and Child Health Block at Keta Municipal Hospital

The MTN Ghana Foundation has built a 60-bed maternity and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) block to the Keta Municipal Hospital.

The ultramodern Maternal and Child Health Block was commissioned at the Keta Municipal Hospital on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The project was initiated with a sod-cutting ceremony in December 2022. Construction, however, started in January 2023. It took the contractors less than two years to complete the building.

It cost MTN Ghana Ghȼ15.2m to put up the 60-bed facility in approximately one year Photo credit: @MTNGhana

It is estimated that the MTN Ghana Foundation spent approximately GHȼ15.2 million.

This is the single most significant investment by MTN Ghana Foundation in any health initiative since its establishment.

The breakdown of the construction is as follows:

A 40-bed maternity ward, 20-bed Neonatal Care Unit (NICU), two operating theatres, a 20-bed hostel for mothers, two consulting rooms and offices for nurses, reception and outpatient department areas, two consulting rooms and offices for nurses.

Other facilities include a laboratory and dispensary, scrub & sluice room, anaesthetics room, intensive care ward, a restroom for doctors & nurses and a staff eatery.

Ghanaians question government on cost of hospitals after MTN spent GHȼ15.2M

Many Ghanaians have wondered how the government has built similar medical facilities with more money than MTN did.

Some have even questioned the estimated $16.88 million cost of the agenda 111 hospitals promised to be built by the Akufo-Addo government.

Read some of the comments below:

Barnabas Nii Laryea said:

MTN builds 60-bed maternity+NICU hospital for $1.3m. Each Agenda 111 hospital 100-cost $16.88m. SMFH.

@jeffwellz wrote:

Again, I’ll tell you plainly, Ghana is where it’s at because our leaders simply don’t care. MTN started this Maternity and NICU block project in Keta in 2022 Dec, they’ve commissioned it as at 7th March 2024. Total estimated cost 15.2 million cedis. 40 maternity beds, 20 NICU beds.

@Datanomics_ said:

MTN Ghana commissions a 60-bed ultra modern Maternal & Child block at the Keta Municipal Hospital. In 2017, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t wasted $10 million on cocoa road audit which reported no infractions in contractual agreement. This is quadruple of the amount spent by MTN.

@AugustusPiloo_ said:

MTN successfully constructed an ultramodern Maternal and Child Health Block with 60 beds at the Keta Municipal Hospital. In contrast, the government has not made progress in constructing the La Hospital. ‍♂️ but we'll still get hypocritical citizens defending them.

Kwabena Mintah-Akandoh says the government's Agenda 111 project is a misplaced priority

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah-Akandoh, said the government's Agenda 111 project was a misplaced priority.

He explained that the funds for the new hospitals could have been used to retool existing hospitals.

His comments came after news broke that inadequate dialysis machines were at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

