A former Dome Faase M/A Basic School pupil in the Greater Accra Region has received financial support from a local charity following an appeal for help

Angmortey Jonathan was accepted into Accra Academy but struggled financially to afford educational supplies

Following a request for assistance from his educators and social media user Rachel Ankomah, Christ Addict Ghana gave the youngster GH¢10,000

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Angmortey Jonathan, a former Dome Faase M/A Basic School pupil in the Greater Accra Region, has received financial help from a local charity following an appeal for help.

The orphan excelled in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with an aggregate of seven.

He gained admission into Accra Academy Senior High School but faced financial challenges that would've prevented him from continuing his high school education.

BECE boy with admission into Accra Academy receives GH¢10,000 from a charity. Photo credit: Christ Addict Ghana/Rachel Ankomah.

Source: UGC

Appeal for support for Angmortey Jonathan

His alma mater released a letter urging the public to contribute to the boy's education.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''He is an orphan under the care of his uncle, who cannot afford to send him to senior high school. We would be much grateful if you could assist him financially to further his education,'' portions of the letter read.

Rachel Ankomah, a Ghanaian blogger and marketing manager, highlighted the boy's situation in a Twitter post, which gained traction online.

Angmortey Jonathan gets help from Christ Addict Ghana

Following the appeal for financial aid, Christ Addict Ghana, a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, donated Gh¢10,000 to cater for all the educational needs of Jonathan Angmortey.

The kind deed was a collaboration between the charity led by the President, Caleb Dande, and other executives, Joel Tawiah and Sylvester Bapajie, in alliance with the Old Students' Association of Accra Academy and the administration of Accra Academy.

Christ Addict Ghana is a Christian Youth Club and NGO focused on significantly impacting the lives of the youth and underprivileged in African communities.

In a Twitter conversation about how she feels about helping the deprived orphan get support, Ankomah said:

"It's always been my dream to help the less privileged in our society. I'm pleased I could help out in my own small way. Seeing the contributions made me appreciate and be grateful to God and those who contributed.

''Without their sacrifices, another future leader would have lost an opportunity to further his education and fulfill his dreams,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

See a photo from the presentation below:

BECE boy with admission into Accra Academy receives GH¢10,000 from a charity. Photo credit: Christ Addict Ghana/Rachel Ankomah.

Source: UGC

BECE girl who gained admission into St Rose's SHS needs help

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a brilliant girl who received admission into St Rose's Senior High School in Ghana is struggling to afford essential educational resources due to financial constraints.

The youngster, who scored seven ones in the 2022 BECE, has been home since she enrolled in senior high school.

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea claimed he sent the girl GH¢1,000 from donations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh