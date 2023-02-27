A former NSMQ contestant who is currently enrolled in UHAS is on the verge of losing his place as a student

Wonder Korbla Agbodeka, the young man, was on stage 2021 for Sogakope SHS in 2021

His parent has been unable to raise his school fees for the semester, which totals a bit below 4,000 cedis

Wonder Korbla Agbodeka, a former contestant at Sogakope Senior High School in the National Science and Maths Quiz, is reportedly on the verge of losing his place as a student at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho.

According to verified blogger Rachel Ankomah, the young man is a continuing student at UHAS, but his dream to further his financial background is thwarting education.

As Rachel reported, the young man's parents have been unable to raise the GH¢3,778.00 needed to settle his fees for the new semester.

"His parents are not able to afford his fee for this semester which is Gh¢3,778.00. Failure to register for his courses could lead to his withdrawal from school," she mentioned.

Everyone with the means and heart to support is petitioned to do so via the Mobile Money number 0540238896 with the username Agbodeka Gershon.

The post by Rachel got a lot of reactions, including the following:

@cle0547 said:

@RachelAnkomahRL Seriously, I don't understand why education of all things should be expensive, I really don't get it but I do pray and hope he gets the help.

@MohammedGunu commented:

May Allah favor him. I have similar problem. I need only 700 cedis to pay my medical fees today after raising 5300 cedis. I can't get it up to now n today is the deadline too.

@edemtornyie1 stated:

May the Almighty reward generously for sharing the plight of this young gentleman.

@ysaaniHon mentioned:

Wish I could afford much to send. Kindly post on facebook too. There is more coverage there too.

2017 NSMQ contestant who got a full scholarship to Ashesi employed at Apple

Meanwhile, Christopher Anamalia, one of St. Thomas Aquinas' representatives at the 2017 National Science and Math Quiz, works for the renowned Apple as an electrical engineer.

He received a full scholarship to graduate from Ashesi University in Ghana shortly after finishing his master's degree at Arizona State University.

Christopher's mother narrated all the stages of her son's journey in a brief video about his life that Ashesi University produced.

