Ghanaian business owner, Kwabena Agyare Dankwah, has given a full scholarship to a struggling teenager

Michael Afum aced the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but needed financial assistance to further his studies at the university

The CEO gave the prodigy a scholarship to study law at Pentecost University in a video that has people excited

Ghanaian business owner, Kwabena Agyare Dankwah, has given a full scholarship to a teenager with 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metalex Group of Companies said he does not want anything in return for the kind deed but advised the young man to learn hard to achieve his dreams.

Michael Afum's mother appealed for help

The gesture follows an appeal for financial help by the struggling mother of the prodigy after her son gained admission into Pentecost University.

Michael Afum aced his senior high school examination at the Kwahu Tafo Senior High School but delayed his application to the university due to financial constraints. He gained admission into Pentecost University after Ghanaian philanthropist Kwahu Ambassador highlighted Affum's need for help.

Per Kwahu Ambassador, a professor at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) helped with Affum's admission into the university to study Law but needed help to pay his admission fees.

In a video, the CEO gave Afum a full scholarship to pursue his dream at Pentecost University.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the teenager's achievement, Kwahu Ambassador expressed excitement.

''I feel great about [Michael Affum's] achievement. It's good,'' he said as he confirmed that the teenager is 18 years old.

Watch the footage below:

Netizens are excited about Michael Afum's scholarship

Clement Adu-Gyamfi Ofosuhene Hasford posted:

Bro, you are indeed doing a good job, helping the brilliant but needy students in our society kudos to you.

Claudia Osafo commented:

I never knew he was doing great this wonderful chairman keeps going.

Oheneyere Maama Ekua Danquah posted:

God bless you, daddy. I love your comment on the need to monitor his progress performance in School. Youngman, this is a golden opportunity, grab it and make yourself and the likes of Mr. Dankwah and your mum proud. Don't abuse his open-doors gesture, right? Divine wisdom and knowledge are my wishes for you in this new chapter of your life. God guide you.

Sambee said:

God dey do. Wow.

