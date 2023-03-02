A young man has whetted the appetite of many ladies for marriage after a video of him proposing to his girlfriend surfaced

In the video, the man proposed to his girlfriend in church under the guise of praying on an offering

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the would-be couple with many taping into the blessing

A young man is trending online after a video of him proposing marriage to his girlfriend in the church went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @iamcaritta, the young man was captured praying on an offering in church as the woman stood by her.

Man surprises girlfriend with a proposal at church

Source: TikTok

The pleasant surprise however came when the woman turned to take her seat only to realize then that the ushers were standing behind her with a banner boldly inscribed on it, “will you marry me”

Her immediate reaction after seeing what her boyfriend had done was to go down on her knees in astonishment while the crowd cheered and asked her to say yes.

The video which was captioned “Didn’t see this coming God is good” had raked in over 250,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens congratulate the newly engaged couple

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the would-be couple whereas others said a church proposal might be the best way to pressure a girl who doesn’t like you genuinely to accept your proposal.

Nanahemaa_sikadwaAkua:

New trend church proposal….the pressure is getting…..ei

Racquel Ha’Mashiach:

If anyone did this to me at church I would FROTH UP

evebaby245:

Please where’s this church located because they release different proposals every time I guess my husband is there

laura:

the way dem dey take propose now, God abeg oo, make i no come out frm another man huz, kon see will u marry me

Lady rejects man's sweet proposal

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady whose identity remains anonymous caused a stir online after she rejected a proposal from a gentleman who mustered the courage to pop the question in front of congregants.

The incident happened after a church service when a cake was presented to the lady who was thought to be celebrating her birthday on the same day.

Instead of the expected reaction of the lady screaming out of joy and jumping to hug the gentleman, she rather forced him to get up on his feet and even hit him when he tried to insist.

