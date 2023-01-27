An optimistic young man got highly disappointed when he decided to propose to the lady in front of a congregation

This happened after a church service when the lady stood him up and added a hit to register her displeasure

Many social media users have tried to make sense of the situation while many added their words of comfort for the gentleman

A young lady whose identity is withheld has saddened many social media users after she rejected a proposal from a gentleman who mustered the courage to pop the question in front of congregants.

The incident happened after a church service when a cake was presented to the lady who was thought to be celebrating her birthday on the same day.

Instead of the expected reaction of the lady screaming out of joy and jumping to hug the gentleman, she rather forced him to get up on his feet and even hit him when he tried to insist.

The video posted on the verified Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana got numerous reactions from Ghanaians.

Spongee Prince said:

Later on she will be searching for marriage in churches. So what was the important of dating him till this time. Some ladies don’t have brains sake of cheating from one man to another nti

Joel Tettey indicated:

If this happens then the girl is cheating cause it takes a lot of time before a guy proposes not to talk about doing it in public.

Phd Young Maestro stated:

Don’t hit me if you don’t agree to what I’m giving you. You can walk away as simple as that. I’m here waiting to see if it turns other way round where by a guy hits a lady. E go nice for here

Watch the video below:

