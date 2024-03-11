A young lady who sells Bofrot, despite being a Sales Executive, has captured the hearts of many netizens

A young lady has captured the hearts of many netizens, with her decision to sell Bofrot despite earning a monthly salary from her job as a Sales Executive.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, identified as Grace, shared how she makes extra income from her side job.

Source: TikTok

"I work alright but I sell as well. I am a Sales Executive. I go round collecting susu," she said.

During her interaction with SVTV, she disclosed that she makes a total of at least GH¢120 a day from selling Bofrot.

At the end of the month she makes between GH¢2,400 to GH¢3,360 from the sales from Bofrot, in addition to her monthly salary.

"In a day, I can sell about GH¢300 [worth of Bofrot] and my share is GH¢120. Then I give the remaining GH¢180 to my mum," she said.

Regardless of what naysayers may say, Grace said she remains unperturbed and resolute in her quest to become successful through hard work.

Not even her boyfriend can talk out of her doing this business.

"I am not shy of doing this job and it's not like I'm not educated. I have completed school."

"During my Senior High School days, I used to sell pure water and that's what I depended on to compete my education. So, I don't care what society says about me," she added.

Ghanaians praise industrious young lady who makes extra income from selling Bofrot

Her interaction with SVTV has generated various reactions, with many TikTokers commending her for what she does.

Misa wrote:

"I love this girl. Proud of u dear "

AJ Shoes and More wrote:

"Well done"

Evelyn wrote:

"I’m proud of you sis"

Richey Joy wrote:

"God bless you"

Akosua Obiyaa Ann wrote:

"Keep it up"

