A stunning-looking foreign lady came all the way to Ghana to get married to a Dagomba man from the Northern Region

Although the lady's parents did not accompany her, she was really excited at the turn of events

The video has gone viral on social media with tons of heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians

A beautiful interracial marriage occurred between a handsome young Ghanaian man who hails from Dagomba in the Northern Region and his lover, a Caucasian from a foreign country.

The couple held hands and showed public affection for each other as they went about their marriage rites in the glare of all the witnesses present.

In a snippet of the wedding video that was shared on TikTok by the user Prince Hamdani, the newly-wedded lady spoke with great excitement at how the event unfolded.

Although her family did not travel for the wedding, her statement makes it clear that they were in full support and could not wait for their daughter to return and explain how it all went down.

"I'm so excited. It's such a beautiful day, and a lot of new things happened. I take a lot of experience to my home, and I have to tell my parents. They are very curious. But it was very nice," the happy new bride said in the viral video.

At the time of this publication, the video had already gathered close to 20,000 likes on TikTok, with many expressing their thoughts about the biracial wedding in their comment section.

Watch the video below:

