Fella Makafui and Medikal, the Ghanaian celebrity couple, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot on March 7, 2020, in a glamorous ceremony that was attended by their friends, family, and fellow celebrities.

The couple have shown support and love towards each other over the years and have been blessed with a beautiful daughter

Ghanaian actress and philanthropist Fella Makafui and her rapper husband Medikal are celebrating three years of marriage together.

Their love story was reported to have begun in 2018. Afterwards, they quickly became inseparable, and their relationship blossomed into a beautiful romance that captured the hearts of fans across the country.

The couple tied the knot on March 7, 2020, and had their fans drooling at their wedding ceremony and the beautiful images and the moment of love they shared.

The glamorous ceremony was attended by their friends, family, and fellow celebrities. The anniversary is a time for the couple to reflect on their journey together and celebrate their love for each other.

Medikal and Fella Makafui celebrates three years of wedding anniversary Photo source: @amgmedikal @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Three years after their marriage, they have a beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong, and she is already grown and has been featured in her parent's videos and photos.

From a display of a power couple to business partners, Mr and Mrs Frimpong have built brands, acquired properties and improved their crafts while maintaining.

Their love story has been an inspiration to many as they have stayed strong amid several setbacks together.

Fella Makafui and daughter photos:

Medikal links up with his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah to release a new song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that rapper Medikal and singer Sister Deborah have released a new song for their fans after years of separation. The unexpected music collaboration and video of the ex-couple together have surprised many who did not see it coming.

Some fans reacted to the video of Medikal and Sister Deborah together and accused them of chasing clout since they have no contents to post for trends. Whiles others feel this way, some fans reacted to the video positively, commenting that people must not become enemies because they are not dating anymore.

Source: YEN.com.gh