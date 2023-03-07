A young boy has amazed netizens after he appealed to his mom to consider increasing his upkeep money for school

In a video, the young boy told his mom that 10 Cedis was not enough if truly he wanted to become a medical doctor

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the boy and urged her mom to get her what she needs

A young kid has cracked ribs online after a video of a conversation between him, and his mother surfaced online.

In the funny video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on the handle of @missjayopoku, the young boy who was spotted on his way to school while having a conversation with his mom commended her for increasing his upkeep money to 10 cedis a day.

The young boy, however, added that his mother would have to consider a further increment if he yearns for him to become a medical doctor one day.

He jokingly said that 10 cedi a day is not enough upkeep money for a child who wants to become a medical doctor.

The boy added that he also needs certain textbooks which will help him in his academics.

Ghanaians commend the boy asking for chop money increment

Netizens who reacted to the video supported the young boy and urged the mother to agree to her son’s demands.

Abena Ameyaa

Buy his books oo cos he will not bring homework home abeg u pls

Prince Wireko

Please increase it we need a future docto

Nharnhar Ama

increase it we beg na ten cedis doesn't qualify for a doctor

Arbynarh cutie

We don’t use 10 cedis to be doctor

Deborah Owusua Asare

How can one become a doctor with 10gh increase it Ma

QwadjoTorres10:

S3 woyem ashi wo He is so respectful in his submissions . Good job

