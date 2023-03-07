Stonebwoy has been messaged by a gentleman from Ashaiman who asked the musician to return to the town for his fair share of lashes

The gentleman whose voice note was recorded and shared on social media saw questioning Stonebwoy on why he left the town before soldiers besieged it

The voice note has cracked social media users as many shared their reactions in the comment section

A young man from Ashaiman has sent a voice message to famous Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy who hails from the same town, regarding the incident involving the military in the area.

As YEN.com.gh reported, army officials stormed Ashaiman after it broke out that some residents in the community, on March 4, 2023, purportedly murdered one soldier, Imoro Sheriff, who was only 22 years old.

In the voice note the anonymous gentleman sent, which was later screen-recorded and shared on social media, he asked Stonebwoy to return for his fair share of the lashes the soldiers are doling out to the community members.

According to him, if the musician does not heed the advice, the usual Bhim Concert the famous star organizes will never receive as much patronize as it used to.

"When they started beating us, you decided to leave. Come back for your beatings, or else we will not support you during Bhim Concert anymore," he said.

The voice message caused a stir on social media. Below are some thoughts Ghanaians shared.

@simp_brian said:

Bro chatting ‍♂️. First his not in Canada and second if he gets beaten 2 what difference I that gonna make.

@EseOgheneh1gh mentioned:

Check like ebi no. 9 nkoaa wey dey Ashaiman oo coz..

PerryDebrah1 replying to @1st_lincon indicated:

It reach beating, young blud dey do roll call ooo

Stonebwoy speaks on the military invasion in Ashaiman after the death of Imoro Sheriff

Meanwhile, the well-known Ghanaian rapper Stonebwoy has spoken about the March 7, 2023, military violence towards citizens in the Ashaiman neighbourhood.

Stonebwoy, a local, pleaded for calm to be restored in the region in a statement he uploaded on his social media accounts.

Commenting on the subject, he declared that he deplored the continuous acts of violence and lawlessness in the neighbourhood.

