A Ghanaian lady has earned social media accolades after she shared a video of her lover online

In a video on TikTok, the lady revealed that she got her man who is a foreigner with the help of a dating site

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the lady on her engagement to her obroni lover

A young Ghanaian lady has got people gushing after she took to social media to flaunt her white lover.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @qeensuad and the obroni man were spotted getting all cosy and romantic.

The pretty Ghanaian lady who is engaged to be married attributed her ability to find the love of her life to dating sites adding that it really works.

Ghanaians react to the video of the interracial couple

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the lady on finding what her heart desires.

Others also remained optimistic that they will find their partners through dating sites and hence won't give up.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 27,000 likes and 900 comments.

Bebe:

I just download the badoo thanks for sharing I will be back

queen_ab1:

I only see Ghanaians when I create it

MzzCarl Gh:

Wishing you all the happiness dear ,be fruitful in all thy ways

Josephine Holdbrook Smith:

Please can you show me the way and help me out

Yvonnne:

Do you need to pay to see if someone has replied your message? I’m confused

nanaadwoaserwahamponsah:

So where do you guys find this love? Because eiii. God locate my own to me please

OriSkin and Consultant Gh:

eeeeiiiii so where do some of us pass koraaaaa cuz I've been searching saaaaa buh still some of us are just not lucky koraaaa

