A Filipino lady has expressed her joy as her Nigerian mother-in-law was seen dressing her up in a native attire

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady who got married to a Nigerian man joined the old woman to dance

The bond between the two of them has sparked a lot of positive reactions from TikTok users who have seen the video

A video shows a mother helping her son's wife, who is Filipino, to dress up the Nigerian way.

In the video posted on TikTok by @nikadiwa, the old woman was seen helping her daughter-in-law to arrange her gele (headgear).

The woman helps her daughter-in-law to dress in the native way. Photo credit: TikTok/@nikadiwa.

Filipino lady and her Nigerian mother-in-law goes viral

The lady, dressed in a traditional blouse and wrapper, sat patiently as the gele was put in order. After the mother-in-law was done, the foreign lady's physical appearance instantly changed as she looked more like an African.

The Filipino lady then stood up and started dancing with her mother-in-law. Their smooth dance and the way they embraced each other melted many hearts.

The bond between the two has impressed a lot of TikTok users, some of who have described them as a strong family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ygt57ght said:

"Your mother-in-law would look really good in Filipiniana."

@Scottrita Long commented:

"I love traditional outfits. When I was younger I hate it. Now I love it. You should."

@catalinagrisalez said:

"Sharing one's culture is to show love. This is darling. Thanks for sharing."

@perfecta reacted:

"She really said imma dress her like Dora Akunliyi (1960s powerful women retro vibes)."

@Ecstessie said:

"We love it you look beautiful."

@mahry reacted:

"You're really under the canopy of love."

@Anibello111 said:

"She is very excited, and I love it. I wish our ladies are like this to their mother-in-law. I shed tears because of memory."

