A little Ghanaian girl living abroad has earned praise online for her boldness after she told her mother to be more affectionate towards her.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @mcamps123, the little girl was captured waking in haste apparently back home from school as her mother tried calling her to stop for a quick word.

At that point, the little girl in a brief conversation with her mum made it clear that she is unhappy with the treatment she gets any time she is picked up from school.

She questioned her mum why she refuses to hug her anytime she comes to pick her up from school.

She said her mother’s refusal to hug her makes people wonder whether she is indeed her mother.

Netizens who saw the video took to the comments section to share their views with some urging the mother to take the accusation of the child seriously.

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 8000 likes and 300 comments.

Kenny

I totally understand if this is a joke but let’s be honest most African parents are not affectionate towards their children. Let’s be that change.

mohammedmassawud5

please mama take what she is saying serious

AkosuaAkyaa

please we support Adwoa Nyamekye. she deserves the warm hugs after a stressful day at school.

Melissa

She is being serious. Please give her more hugs in general!

otumfuo3

Always making excuses and not listening to children because they think they know better. Listen to the girl!

