A baby who has so much attitude has gone viral on TikTok because of the funny way she looks at people

In a now-viral video, the little baby looked at someone by the corner with sie-eyes as if she had been offended

Funny reactions trailed the interesting video as people described the baby in different interesting terms

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A baby is currently trending on TikTok because of the funny way she looks at adults.

In a 7-second TikTok video posted by @babyathena550, the baby was seen lying on her back peacefully on a bed.

The baby looked at an adult with a funny attitude. Photo credit: TikTok/@babyathena550.

Source: UGC

She was dressed in a striped dress and a headband with a colourful bow, making her look so cute.

Video of a baby who has funny attitude

In the first scene, she had her eyes wide open and staring towards her left, where it appeared she saw someone. She looked at the person with a steady glance as if to say I don't want any disturbance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After that, she closed her eyes to sleep. She looked like a baby struggling with sleep, but the way she looked sideways had netizens dropping different comments.

Her face was without any smile, which made many people wonder where she learned the funny attitude.

Some of the comments are hilarious as netizens pointed out that babies of these days have the same attitude.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Annabelle said:

"Another bombastic side eye promax."

@lavender Gold commented:

"Side eye."

@grace commented:

"Kids be looking at you as if they know your secret."

@miss_Jane said:

"It seems these 2023 babies have the same attitude."

@Docus Edison's said:

"I have followed you because of her, I want more videos of her."

@Omoyetunde oluwadamilola commented:

"Most of all these 2023 children are born with an attitude."

@Dee said:

"I don't understand. What's happening."

@Efya Portia commented:

"She wants to sleep."

Video of mum who gave birth to triplets

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that a mother gave birth to beautiful triplets, and she came online to celebrate.

In a video, the new mum was full delighted as she praised God for helping her successfully deliver her babies.

She showed off her large and incredible baby bump, which got people praising her for being able to carry it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng